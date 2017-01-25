The Bancor protocol enables built-in price discovery and a liquidity mechanism for tokens on smart contract blockchains. These “smart tokens” hold one or more other tokens in reserve and enable any party to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens, directly through the smart token’s contract, at a continuously calculated price, according to a formula which balances buy and sell volumes.
The BANCOR network token will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BANCOR as (one of) their reserve(s), connect to the BANCOR network.
The BANCOR network token forms a monetary structure where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens drives up the value of the common BANCOR token, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve.
Bancor smart tokens are implemented using smart contracts, initially deployed on the Ethereum network.
Smart tokens are compatible with ERC20 and EIP228. The protocol will evolve to include additional standards to allow more flexibility, cross-blockchain compatibility and increased security for smart tokens.