Bancor Protocol is a standard for a new generation of cryptocurrencies called Smart Tokens

A network of intrinsically tradable smart tokens on the blockchain
User-generated decentralized ETFs (Token Baskets)
Chatbots help anyone create a smart token and manage a crowdfund
What is the Bancor protocol?

The Bancor protocol enables built-in price discovery and a liquidity mechanism for tokens on smart contract blockchains. These “smart tokens” hold one or more other tokens in reserve and enable any party to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens, directly through the smart token’s contract, at a continuously calculated price, according to a formula which balances buy and sell volumes.

Continuous Liquidity

Smart tokens can be purchased or liquidated by anyone anytime, through their smart contract.

Backward Compatible

Bancor enables liquidity and asynchronous price discovery for any existing ERC20 standard token.

No Spread

Prices are calculated by the smart token so buys and sells use the same current price.

No Counterparty Risk

No need to deposit in an exchange in order to convert between smart tokens.

Lower Volatility

Reserves endow smart tokens with significant market depth, resulting in reduced price volatility.

Predictable Price Slippage

Price slippage is pre-calculated relative to transaction size and incorporated into current price.

BANCOR Network Token

The BANCOR network token will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BANCOR as (one of) their reserve(s), connect to the BANCOR network.

The BANCOR network token forms a monetary structure where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens drives up the value of the common BANCOR token, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve.

Bancor Smart Contracts

Bancor smart tokens are implemented using smart contracts, initially deployed on the Ethereum network.

Smart tokens are compatible with ERC20 and EIP228. The protocol will evolve to include additional standards to allow more flexibility, cross-blockchain compatibility and increased security for smart tokens.

EIP228
Token Changer Standard
  • Token Creation
  • Token Conversion
Crowdsale
  • Smart tokens handle their own liquidity and price discovery using the reserve token they hold through their smart contract.
  • Change any smart token into any other in the network, automatically with algorithmic pricing.